Transition year student found with €6k cannabis stash avoids custodial sentence

A transition year student caught with a €6,400 stash of cannabis in his bedroom took the chance he was given at Cork Circuit Court Criminal Court — on the second time of asking.

Judge Helen Boyle noted the 17-year-old did not take the opportunity he was given when the case was first adjourned.

However, the judge decided to give the teenager one more chance and put sentencing back until now.

The reports on the accused were very favourable — second time around.

Judge Boyle said: “I am delighted to hear he has improved himself. In fairness to you, you took the court’s words to heart. It is a very positive probation report.”

Because of the turnaround in the young man’s behaviour, Judge Boyle said she would finalise the case by putting him on a probation bond for a period of 18 months.

When the drugs were found in the teenager’s bedroom in October 2020 he was only aged 16 and is now 17, court heard.

John Devlin, defence barrister, said that when the matter came before the court for sentencing in November 2021, it was found he was still associating with undesirable influences and was still smoking cannabis.

“The up-to-date report suggests he has made significant improvements in his lifestyle. He is going to sit his Leaving Cert next year,” Mr Devlin said.

Detective Garda Pat Connery was one of the officers who carried out the search of the defendant’s home with a search warrant.

The teenager lived in the house with his mother. In the teenager’s bedroom, gardaí found the drugs.

Some €6,400 worth of cannabis was found in 12 clear plastic bags in the defendant’s bedroom.

When the teenager was arrested and interviewed at his local Garda station, he made admissions.

Following his last appearance in court, the accused was put on strict bail conditions in November until now and he adhered to those.

The accused cannot be identified as he is a juvenile.