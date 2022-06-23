Liquid cocaine seized in €2m cash and drugs haul

Liquid cocaine in wine and champagne bottles was seized as part of an extensive drug and cash seizure in Dublin.

The incident involved a daring attempt at a river escape by suspects in the €2m haul, which was thwarted when a garda swam after them in the River Liffey, it is understood.

Although gardaí could not confirm or deny the details, it is believed the garda was able to capture two of three swimmers, in a major operation that has seen seven arrests in a haul that includes liquid cocaine detained in wine and champagne bottles.

It is also believed that one of the suspects arrested has ties to the international drug trafficking Kinahan cartel, which has been the subject of a multi-jurisdictional dismantling effort by various authorities, including the US Justice Department.

Gardaí did confirm that a seizure in excess of €2m and seven arrests were made following a number of intelligence-led operations conducted across Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by regular gardaí, searched a home in Beaumont, Dublin 9.

"In the course of this search, a number of bottles of wine and champagne were located and seized. Following technical examination, it is suspected the seized bottles contain cocaine in liquid form. The cocaine seized is estimated to have a street value in excess of €150,000," gardaí said.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug trafficking and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

In another operation on Wednesday, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by a Special Crime Task Force, intercepted a vehicle travelling on the M50 motorway, while also searching a premises in Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and the Dublin 2 area, gardaí confirmed.

"In the course of these searches, the investigation team located and seized substances believed to include cannabis, cocaine and heroin, which are now subject of forensic examination.

"At this time, it is estimated the street sale value of the drugs seized is in excess of €2m. A substantial quantity of cash, the extent of which is to be established, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, was also located and seized," it said.

Equipment for money counting and money vacuum packing, more drugs, communications devices, and a substantial quantity of relevant documentation, were also located and seized, gardaí said.

Five men aged in their 20s to 40s were arrested and are currently detained at various Garda station in Dublin. A sixth man in his 30s was arrested on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads up organised and serious crime efforts, said the operation was "very significant", as he hailed "exceptional policing skills along with dedication and bravery" of members involved.

"Arising from the global aspect of the drug supply networks that deliver drugs to cities and towns in Ireland, Northern Ireland, the UK and elsewhere in Europe, the Garda Síochána has forged particularly strong and productive relationships with law enforcement entities in many countries across a number of continents.

"Again today, the Garda Síochána and the people of Ireland reap the benefits of the Garda Síochána’s outreach at a global level," he said.