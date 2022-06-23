Jail for Corkman who threatened to 'f***ing shoot' owner of his local shop

When attempt failed, accused declared that he was only messing and even identified himself before leaving the premises, court heard
The judge imposed a sentence of two years with the final six months suspended on Lee Cronin, of Mount Saint Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 21:00
Liam Heylin

A masked man threatened to shoot his local shopkeeper and when the robbery attempt failed he tried to play it off as being a joke all along.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years with the final six months suspended on Lee Cronin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The shopkeeper felt angry, hurt and devastated and does not have peace of mind now while working in the shop, Judge Boyle said in relation to victim impact evidence.

Dermot Sheehan defence barrister, said the accused had a psychiatric history but was doing well in education in prison.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said previously that 23-year-old Lee Cronin tried to rob his local shop, Fairfield Stores, on December 26, 2021, by approaching the counter wearing a mask and keeping his hand in his pocket as he threatened to shoot the shopkeeper.

When this attempt failed, he then declared that he was only messing and even identified himself as Lee Cronin before leaving the premises.

The owner of Fairfield Stores said his life had changed so much since this attempted robbery and no longer felt safe in what is both his home and his workplace.

After 17 years serving his local community, he said he knew and valued his customers and on St Stephen’s Day he was looking forward to meeting them coming in with their children.

However, he said he now knew the meaning of the saying that “your life can change in a moment”.

Mr Sheehan said the accused cooperated with the investigation and that he was considerably intoxicated at the time of the offence.

He said the accused had mental health issues.

Lee Cronin, of Mount Saint Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery on December 26, 2021.

It happened at Fairfield Stores on Knockpogue Avenue, Cork.

When he said: “Give me your money or I will f***ing shoot you”, the shop owner was unable to tell what was in his pocket. 

When he refused to give the man any money and then prevented his attempt to go behind the counter, the young man said, “I’m Lee Cronin, I’m only messing.” 

Lee Cronin regularly attended the store. He admitted to gardaí he was the person captured on CCTV.

Corkman who threatened to 'f***ing shoot' owner of his local shop remanded in custody

