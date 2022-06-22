Revenue officials uncover €450k worth of drugs in parcels destined for addresses across the country

Revenue officials have uncovered and seized €450,000 worth of drugs as part of operations in Dublin and Athlone over the past two days.
This afternoon, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examined parcels at two premises in Dublin.
Inside, they found seized illegal drugs worth over €370,000, including almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis, along with small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids.
The illegal drugs, located with the help of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, were concealed in parcels which originated in North America, Europe and the UK.
The drugs were hidden in packages labelled ‘tuxedos’, ‘tea’, ‘board games’, ‘jeans’, ‘car organisers’ and ‘pet blanket’, and were destined for addresses in Cork, Clare, Tipperary, Waterford, Meath, Kildare, Cavan, Louth, Leitrim, Dublin, and Galway.
Separately on Monday, Revenue officers in Athlone seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €80,000.
It is understood the drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.
A Revenue spokesperson said investigations into both seizures are currently ongoing.