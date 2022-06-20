Cork man who distributed images of child sexual abuse has sentencing deferred

Adam Delea, of Old Friary Place, Shandon Street, Cork, who pleaded guilty to seven charges, will now be sentenced in October
The charges to which the accused pleaded guilty consisted of two counts of possessing child pornography and five for distributing it. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

Sentencing of a 26-year-old Cork man who was involved in distributing images of child sexual abuse will not take place until October.

There was a preliminary adjournment of the case against Adam Delea, of Old Friary Place, Shandon Street, Cork, until June 29 for an issue to be clarified on a background report. 

Judge Helen Boyle indicated that she would then put the case back for sentencing at the October sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said one of the issues was that statements in the case were not to hand because there was no book of evidence as the accused had come forward on a signed plea of guilty. 

Such statements were required in the compilation of the background report on the accused, Ms Behan said.

The charges to which Delea pleaded guilty consisted of two counts of possessing child pornography and five for distributing it. The possession charges relate to August 5, 2020.

The five counts of knowingly distributing videos of child pornography relate to dates between June 16 and June 21, 2020.

Ms Behan said the report in advance of sentencing was from a counsellor being attended by the accused man.

