Man arrested after €1.3m heroin and cocaine seizure in Rosslare

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €1.3m worth of heroin and cocaine at Rosslare Europort.
As part of routine profiling, Revenue officials say they stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France, earlier on Sunday.
With the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner, the officials uncovered more than 5kg of heroin and almost 8kg of cocaine in a hidden compartment of the trailer. The drugs have a combined estimated street value of €1.3m.
A man, aged in his 30s, was then arrested at the scene before being taken to Wexford Garda Station.
A Revenue spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing.
"These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling," the spokesperson said.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number, 1800 295295."