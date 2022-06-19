Man arrested after €1.3m heroin and cocaine seizure in Rosslare

A Revenue spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing
Man arrested after €1.3m heroin and cocaine seizure in Rosslare

The drugs seized at Rosslare Europort on Sunday June 19. Picture: Revenue

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 17:33
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €1.3m worth of heroin and cocaine at Rosslare Europort.

As part of routine profiling, Revenue officials say they stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France, earlier on Sunday. 

With the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner, the officials uncovered more than 5kg of heroin and almost 8kg of cocaine in a hidden compartment of the trailer. The drugs have a combined estimated street value of €1.3m. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was then arrested at the scene before being taken to Wexford Garda Station.

A Revenue spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing.

"These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling," the spokesperson said. 

"If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number, 1800 295295."

Read More

600 litres of beer, 670 litres of wine and 16 litres of spirits seized in Cork 

More in this section

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Mother accused of trying to murder infant twins admits causing serious harm to one
At one with the water Limerick company Swim Max secures order preventing former employee from giving lessons
Former councillor arrested after incident near British naval vessel docked in Cork Former councillor arrested after incident near British naval vessel docked in Cork
drug seizureGardaiOrganisation: Revenue
<p>The Lough Inn bar in Loughlinstown. Picture: Facebook</p>

Gardaí investigate as firebomb thrown at Dublin bar with customers inside

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices