Man and woman arrested over fatal shooting at caravan park released without charge

The scene after the shooting of Keith Branigan at a caravan park in Clogherhead. Picture: Cate McCurry/PA

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 19:45
Rebecca Laffan and Cate McCurry and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man in his 40s arrested as part arrested on Monday as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at a caravan park in 2019 has been released without charge.

Earlier this week, a woman in her 20s who was also arrested on Monday as part of the investigation was released without charge.

The pair were arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot dead while working at a caravan park in Co Louth almost three years ago.

Keith Branigan was killed at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead on August 27 2019.

Gardaí at the time said that a gunman stepped out of a red Lexus car and approached the victim before firing a number of shots at him.

Several people ran for cover to a nearby shop as bullets ricocheted around the caravan park.

A number of stray shots caused damage to two cars in a nearby car park, where children had been eating ice cream minutes earlier.

The victim, who was married and from Drogheda, died at the scene.

