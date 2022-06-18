Mother accused of trying to murder infant twins admits causing serious harm to one

She also pleaded guilty to producing a "large kitchen knife" in the course of a dispute
Mother accused of trying to murder infant twins admits causing serious harm to one

In July of last year, the woman applied to the Central Criminal Court to dismiss two attempted murder charges against her. File picture

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 01:51
Paul Neilan

A 40-year-old mother who was charged with attempting to murder her infant twin sons at her home in Dublin has pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to one son, the false imprisonment of a social worker and to the production of a "large kitchen knife".

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of attempted murder against her two sons, then 18-month-olds, on October 9, 2019, at her home. She failed in a bid to have the attempted murder charges against her dismissed last year.

Guilty pleas

On Friday at the Central Criminal Court, she pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to one of the two children on the same date.

She further pleaded guilty to producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a dispute, to wit a "large kitchen knife", in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another person on the same occasion. 

In addition, she admitted falsely imprisoning a female social care worker on the same date and location. The woman appeared in court before Ms Justice Tara Burns on Friday wearing a 'Just Do It' t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms and replied "guilty" to the three charges when they were read to her by the court registrar.

Before she was arraigned on the three charges, her barrister, Anne Rowland SC, said her client could proceed with matters without the aid of an interpreter.

Application to dismiss murder charges

Ms Justice Burns adjourned the case to July 27, when she is to be sentenced and a psychological report is to be presented to the court. In July of last year, the woman applied to the Central Criminal Court to dismiss two of the charges against her.

At that hearing, Ms Rowland told the court that her client was only making the application under Section 4E of the Criminal Justice Act 1999 in relation to the two attempted murder charges.

The court heard submissions from Ms Rowland and Sean Guerin SC made submissions on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Mr Justice Michael MacGrath refused the application.

More in this section

Former councillor arrested after incident near British naval vessel docked in Cork Former councillor arrested after incident near British naval vessel docked in Cork
Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange 'Who do you think you are? Ms Vardy?' – Judge reprimands woman over 'garbage' tweets
Travel Stock - Belfast City - Ireland Inquest must probe claims SAS ambush of IRA men was recorded, lawyer urges
#CourtsPlace: Dublin
<p>Contract contained a restrict clause or covenant that prevents Swim Max's employees from utilising its methods or coaching swimming within the specified geographical area for six months after they depart the firm. File picture</p>

Limerick company Swim Max secures order preventing former employee from giving lessons

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices