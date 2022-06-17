Former councillor arrested after incident near British naval vessel docked in Cork

A former councillor for The People’s Convention was arrested and brought before Cork District Court in relation to an alleged incident near the scene of the HMS Enterprise naval vessel in Cork.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, 61, of Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court on Friday.

Garda Martin O’Connell testified that he arrested the accused at John Horgan Quay, Cork, on Thursday, June 16, and brought him to Mayfield Garda Station.

He was charged and cautioned that he did not have to make any reply but that anything he might say could be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. The defendant made no reply.

The charge states that on June 16 at John Horgan Quay, having been found on the curtilage of a building of the Port of Cork Authority when without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, he failed to comply with a direction from Garda O’Connell to leave immediately the vicinity of the place in a peaceful and orderly manner, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Garda O’Connell said there was no objection to bail on conditions.

“There is a ship — the HMS Enterprise, an English naval vessel — and the condition is that the accused stay away from John Horgan Quay until the next day in court.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for the defendant, asked: “Do we know when the ship is due to leave?”

Garda O’Connell said he understood the vessel was due to leave on Saturday June 18. Mr Buttimer responded by saying: “Excellent.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked for the case to be adjourned until July 20 as prosecution statements were needed.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was on social welfare in the form of invalidity pension. Judge Olann Kelleher granted free legal aid.

The defendant was not required to speak during the brief hearing.