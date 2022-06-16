Jail for Cork man who came at gardaí with sledgehammer

A Nohoval man who approached gardaí with a full-sized sledgehammer during one incident was jailed for nine months for that and for sending an email to a former employer threatening to kill him and burn down his property.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, confirmed that 30-year-old Roy Fehily had been treated for psychiatric issues from which he was suffering at the time of the offences, and that there had been a dramatic improvement in his situation since.

“He has obtained accommodation and he has taken himself away from risk factors,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the matters before the court were among the most serious that could come before a district court.

“I accept that he now states things have turned around for him. I accept that to a certain extent.

“But taking the totality of the situation into consideration I have to deal with it by way of a custodial sentence,” Judge Kelleher said.

Garda Cormac Dineen of Kinsale Garda Station initially objected to bail being granted to Roy Fehily of Nohoval, Kinsale, Co Cork, in light of the alleged incident at his family home on January 10.

Garda Dineen testified: “He was in the back of the house in a vehicle. When we got within 20 feet from him he exited the vehicle and was extremely aggressive and came towards us quickly holding a full length sledgehammer.

He was calling us scumbags and rats. We stopped and backed off. We sought assistance to arrest him.”

Roy Fehily said he was anxious to go directly to the psychiatric unit of Cork University Hospital for treatment. He said he had a background of conditions including anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

Regarding concerns he would go back to his family home, the defendant said: “I won’t be harassing them or having anything to do with them if granted bail. I will stay with [a relative] if I’m not in hospital.”

He explained: “I was smashing my own car with the sledgehammer because I was having a mental breakdown. That is what I was using the sledgehammer for.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that as well as this incident at the family home, there were two other incidents that resulted in the accused facing charges at Cork District Court.

On April 22, 2020, at Cork Road, Carrigaline, he was caught with cannabis for sale or supply to others. He was sitting in a car when gardaí carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

On January 7 this year, he sent an email to his former employer threatening to kill the man, threatening to burn down his house and making other threats of a sinister nature.

Mr Buttimer said that when this matter first came to light he wondered if there was any basis for his client’s actions in terms of a grievance that might have prompted him.

“He now realises there was a misreading of the situation. There is no risk of further matters.”