Man jailed for giving Cork garda split lip and spitting in his face on St Patrick's Day

A Garda Sergeant was punched in the face and given a split lip by a young man on the street in Cork city on the afternoon of St Patrick’s Day and the assailant followed up by spitting in the officer’s face.

Tadgh Tuschewski of no fixed address was jailed for 10 months for the offence of assault causing harm to Sergeant Alan Cronin in Cork city on March 17. Judge Olann Kelleher viewed photographs taken of the injured party for the purpose of evidence in the case before Cork District Court.

“This was a terrible assault – spitting at gardaí in the course of their duty. The gardaí were trying to calm him when he assaulted Sergeant Cronin. The pictures speak for themselves. I am sure he (the injured party) was out for some time. And I don’t know how many sutures he got.

“It has to stop – the courts have a duty to the accused in cases but gardaí should not be exposed to assaults like this without the court taking proper action,” Judge Kelleher said.

The judge said that as well as taking into consideration the circumstances of accused parties, the courts also had to respond to the fact that gardaí, prison officers and nurses were frequently being assaulted.

“Gardaí, nurses and prison officers must be protected. Otherwise, society won’t function,” Judge Kelleher said. Inspector Ray Dunne said that on March 17 at Paul Street, Cork, gardaí encountered Tadgh Tuschewski who was in a highly intoxicated condition.

It appeared that he was after consuming vodka and was unable to stand without assistance. An ambulance was called to the scene and as they were waiting the accused man fell asleep. Gardaí were concerned for his safety and tried to rouse him again.

Insp. Dunne said: “He woke up. He jumped up. They tried to explain they were just making sure he was OK.” The inspector said that was when the accused assaulted Sgt Cronin and then spat in his face.

Insp. Dunne said:

He spat a number of times in Sgt Cronin’s face. Sgt Cronin was bleeding from his face.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused man was in custody since just after this assault and he never applied for bail. He said that from March 14 to 16, Tadgh Tuschewski had been in the psychiatric unit of the Mercy University Hospital receiving psychiatric treatment.

He said that the defendant would have returned to Clonakilty after being released from hospital but he did not have the money for the bus and ended up on the street. He said the accused had a history of mental health issues.

Insp. Dunne said the defendant had three previous convictions for assault causing harm, two for simple assault and nine for engaging in threatening behaviour.