CAB to serve papers on crime boss Daniel Kinahan by registered post

Criminal Assets Bureau had discovered addresses for Kinahan in Dubai, High Court told
CAB to serve papers on crime boss Daniel Kinahan by registered post

CAB proceedings were initiated in an attempt to seize property in Dublin linked to Daniel Kinahan and jailed businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr. File picture: Collins Dublin

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 16:03
Eoin Reynolds

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will serve papers on crime boss Daniel Kinahan by registered post after they discovered addresses for him in Dubai from a US Treasury press release.

Shelley Horan BL, acting for CAB, on Thursday told the High Court that in April this year the US Treasury Department issued a press release stating it had sanctioned the Kinahan organised crime group. In the release, she said, there is a residential and a business address associated with Kinahan in Dubai. CAB has been trying to serve papers on Kinahan since April.

Ms Horan added that Detective Garda Declan Fitzgerald had received information that it is likely to prove "extremely difficult" to serve the papers personally because residences in Dubai tend to be gated communities with manned security desks. 

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath agreed to permit the papers to be served by registered post. Kinahan will have 35 days to indicate if he intends to defend the proceedings.

The CAB proceedings were initiated in an attempt to seize property in Dublin linked to Daniel Kinahan and jailed businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr. 

It is alleged that Daniel Kinahan and an associate, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh, gave Jim Mansfield two suitcases containing €4.5m which was to be invested in property for the cartel. 

That deal collapsed when Mansfield's finances suffered during the economic downturn but it is alleged that Mansfield Jnr later reached a deal with the cartel to repay them by giving them a house at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart. At a previous hearing in April, CAB said that Kinahan has effectively owned the property since 2014.

He is, Ms Horan said, a crucial party to the proceedings.

Mansfield and his brother Patrick Joseph Mansfield have already consented to an order waiving any claim over the property. Kavanagh was previously served with papers while in prison in the UK.

Last February, the Special Criminal Court jailed Jim Mansfield Jnr in an unrelated case for 18 months. The one-time property magnate had ordered the destruction of CCTV footage showing him with a former employee on the morning the employee was kidnapped by republican terrorists Dessie O'Hare and Declan 'Whacker' Duffy.

The court noted Mansfield Jnr "stood and watched" as his former security guard Martin Byrne was taken by the notorious criminals and "placed in great danger".

Sentencing Mansfield Jnr, presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens said the defendant had decided to suppress the potential evidence of his involvement with "notorious kidnapper" O'Hare and Duffy and that his actions fell into the category of "foolish and selfish criminality, whose efforts did not succeed".

The three-judge court found that when the convicted man ordered the CCTV footage to be destroyed, he knew there would be a major criminal investigation including an examination of his role in these events. 

"He did it to distance himself from any involvement with Declan Duffy and Dessie O'Hare and to hide his association with gangsters," added Mr Justice Owens.

Read More

Gardaí review list of 600 names linked to Kinahan crime family

More in this section

KEVIN SHEEHY; TRACEY TULLY; KEVIN SHEEHY SNR Minister to oppose Limerick mother's challenge to prison transfer of son's killer
High Court stay avoids 'significant consequences' for district court cases High Court stay avoids 'significant consequences' for district court cases
Prison escort van rammed in hit-and-run Prison escort van rammed in hit-and-run
#CourtsPerson: Daniel Kinahan
<p>The court heard as a result of her injury, Ms Twomey claimed to have been suffering from severe and ongoing pain at the site of the 25cm laceration to her right calf. File picture: iStock</p>

Cork supermarket supervisor gets increased award from steel girder falling on her leg

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices