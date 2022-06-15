Prison escort van rammed in hit-and-run

It is believed that gardaí are conducting a helicopter-led search for the occupants of the car.
File picture of an Irish Prison Service van for prisoner transfer.

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 21:46
Niamh Griffin

Gardaí are investigating "a hit-and-run" crash between a prison escort van and a car in Co Monaghan on Wednesday evening.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and gardaí said the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

It is understood the van was travelling from a sitting of Monaghan Circuit Court in the county town, and it is believed to have been rammed by a BMW car near Clontibbert.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí confirmed late on Wednesday evening. 

It is believed these include a helicopter-led search for the occupants of the car, which is understood to have been abandoned and set on fire shortly after the incident.

