Cork man who allegedly left his mobile phone at burglary scene denied bail

A man charged with burglary in a case where it is alleged he left his mobile phone at the scene of the crime was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions in the case were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to a State application to remand the accused in continuing custody until June 29.

John Burke, 24, said at his unsuccessful application for bail that he did not commit any burglary.

The person whose home was burgled found a mobile phone after the stranger appeared in their house.

It was given to gardaí, and Sergeant Pat Lyons said it belonged to the accused man, John Burke of Bob and Joan’s Walk, Shandon, Cork.

The sergeant said that as well as the phone evidence, there was also a detailed description of the accused and what he was wearing and it matched the accused.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, consented to the latest application to remand the accused in custody for a further fortnight.

The burglary charge relates to a house at Grenville Place, Cork, on May 9.

John Burke said it was not his phone and it was not him who burgled the house.

“If it was my phone, I’d tell you,” the defendant said when cross-examined by the sergeant.

Sgt Lyons said: “The allegation is that someone who looks like you, walks like you, dresses like you and carries your phone, broke into a house occupied by two ladies. You are either very unlucky or you are not telling the truth.”

The defendant insisted it was not him.