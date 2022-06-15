Young Corkman who used app to distribute child abuse images avoids jail

The judge said: “If the court does not treat these matters seriously it would be failing in its duty.”
Young Corkman who used app to distribute child abuse images avoids jail

The judge imposed a six-month suspended prison sentence. File picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

An app containing child abuse images was used by a young Cork man for the further distribution of such images and now he has been given a six-month suspended jail term.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty.

21-year-old Daniel O’Mahony of 11 Carrig Court, Carrig Na Bhfear, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing files containing videos of child pornography and distributing them.

The Garda Protective Services Unit was alerted to certain activity on the particular app. On April 21, 2021, the defendant’s home was searched and a mobile device was located with five files. Three of them depicted children involved in sexual acts or witnessing them and two showed children in some state of undress where they were exposed.

Judge Olann Kelleher said to defence solicitor Frank Buttimer that he accepted what the young man stated in his probation report that he would not come before the court ever again and had no previous convictions. However, he said the message had to go out that the children in the images are victims.

Mr Buttimer said it was a very bad error of judgement by the young man who had excellent support from a very decent family.

Noting all of that, the judge said: “I don’t know what arrangements he had about distributing these terrible images of children but if the court does not treat these matters seriously it would be failing in its duty.” The judge imposed a six-month suspended prison sentence.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

More in this section

Man charged with cybercrime in Cork after FBI probe further remanded in custody Man charged with cybercrime in Cork after FBI probe further remanded in custody
Clare TD's partner who uses cannabis derivative to stop seizures fined for possessing cannabis Clare TD's partner who uses cannabis derivative to stop seizures fined for possessing cannabis
High Court dismisses Dunnes Stores appeal against €83k slip and fall payout High Court dismisses Dunnes Stores appeal against €83k slip and fall payout
#CourtsChild abusePlace: Cork
<p>Thomas O’Rourke (pictured) had admitted engaging in several online chats of a sexualised nature five years ago with a girl he believed to be aged 13. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Chatroom-addicted retired garda sergeant admits sexual exploitation of a child

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices