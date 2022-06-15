Two arrested in Donegal as part of human trafficking investigation

The garda operation was carried out in Letterkenny on Monday
Two arrested in Donegal as part of human trafficking investigation

One of the arrested persons, a man in his 40s, appeared before Falcarragh District Court this morning. File Picture

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 12:38
Steven Heaney

Two people have been arrested in Donegal as part of an ongoing garda investigation into organised crime, human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering. 

Officers from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) say they carried out an operation in Letterkenny on Monday. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested under organised crime legislation and appeared before Falcarragh District Court - sitting in Letterkenny - earlier this morning, charged with an offence under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000. 

Another individual, arrested on Tuesday, remains in garda custody charged under the same legislation. 

A GNPSB spokesperson said it is committed to supporting victims of all crime. 

They called on anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Any correspondence will be treated "with the utmost sensitivity," the spokesperson said. 

More in this section

Man settles for €6m over Cork University Hospital's delay in diagnosing brain tumour Man settles for €6m over Cork University Hospital's delay in diagnosing brain tumour
Drunk Cork man stood outside family home shouting 'f***ing scumbags' Drunk Cork man stood outside family home shouting 'f***ing scumbags'
Bail refused for man charged with possession of knife in Cork city  Bail refused for man charged with possession of knife in Cork city 
#Human Traffickingorganised crimeprostitutionMoney LaunderingGardai
<p>UK Border Force officers carry out checks in Belfast Port. File Picture: PA</p>

Smugglers trying to move counterfeit goods into single market via Northern Ireland, EU says

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices