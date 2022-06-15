Two arrested in Donegal as part of human trafficking investigation

Two people have been arrested in Donegal as part of an ongoing garda investigation into organised crime, human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering.
Officers from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) say they carried out an operation in Letterkenny on Monday.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested under organised crime legislation and appeared before Falcarragh District Court - sitting in Letterkenny - earlier this morning, charged with an offence under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000.
Another individual, arrested on Tuesday, remains in garda custody charged under the same legislation.
A GNPSB spokesperson said it is committed to supporting victims of all crime.
They called on anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Any correspondence will be treated "with the utmost sensitivity," the spokesperson said.