Man who has safety order against brother fears his release from prison

A man who has a safety order against his own brother under the Domestic Violence Act said he was in fear of his brother being released from prison.

The accused man said that “110%” he would stay away from the complainant if released.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to the man accused of breaching the safety order on May 25 in a hearing at Cork District Court The man who was in fear of his brother gave evidence of this in the course of the in camera hearing at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked the witness: “Is he capable of carrying out any threats he has made to you?” The witness replied, “Absolutely.”

There appeared to be some confusion on the part of the witness as to the effect of the safety order, which simply requires the defendant not to put his brother in fear — but it does not require him to stay away from the family home.

The witness said: “I assumed he was barred from the house.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “That is not correct.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused did not go “next or near” the complainant while he was present in the family home.

While there is no barring order in place, Judge Kelleher said he would grant bail on the charge of breaching the safety order on the condition the defendant would live somewhere else pending the outcome of the case.

Sgt Davis asked the defendant: “Do you understand why your brother is afraid of you?”

He replied, “I can understand why he is saying he is afraid of me, yes… I have no bad feelings to my bother. He came out and challenged me. He brought himself into the situation.

“We had a fight two years ago — I want nothing to do with him.”

Asked by Judge Kelleher if he would stay away from the accused if granted bail, he said: “110% I will stay away from him.”

Mr Burke said the reason the accused was in custody on the charge was that he had not applied for bail as he was anxious to get medical attention and he believed he would have a better chance to get this treatment in prison.

Judge Kelleher released the accused and put the case back for a fortnight.

“Stay away from the house — it will be equivalent to a barring order now — and sign on daily at Anglesea Street Garda Station, and have no contact directly or indirectly with your brother and that includes by internet or social media. This is your chance. If you don’t take it you will be in jail,” the judge warned.