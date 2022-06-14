Cork man shouted 'I don’t care about the guards' at partner after domestic violence hearing

A young mother whose partner is addicted to cocaine said that the minute they left a private court last week in relation to a domestic violence matter he started shouting at her outside the courtroom door.

It was further alleged that the defendant breached the safety order on Sunday night by putting his partner in fear.

Addressing Judge Olann Kelleher again within days of the last court hearing, the young woman said: “Anyone else would have gotten a fright (at the judge’s warnings on the last occasion) but the minute we got outside he was shouting and roaring.”

She said her partner was saying: “Go and get a barring order. I don’t care about the guards.” Judge Kelleher said: “Last week I put this back (with the accused on bail) but I was 100% wrong.” Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused needed to get treatment for his cocaine addiction.

The accused said today that the night he spent in garda custody last night was something he never wanted to go through again. The young man broke down in tears in the witness box and said: “I 100% want to sort myself out. I don’t want to be like this.”

Judge Kelleher said the defendant “promised the world” last week. The defendant said that when he was in the garda custody cell he realised what he had done and did not want to be like that.

Garda Michael Hanley who arrested the accused after 5pm on Monday, June 13, said he was objecting to bail. Judge Kelleher granted the accused bail until Monday, June 20, on condition that the man would reside at his mother’s house, stay off all intoxicants, sign three times a week at his local garda station and only contact his partner in relation to child access.

“One breach and you will be in custody. That is not a threat, it is only the reality,” Judge Kelleher said.

Original case

A few days ago, the complainant described the pressure her cocaine-addicted partner put her under by abusing her in front of their children. He pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order by putting her in fear on an occasion in November 2021.

The complainant said the defendant had been in rehabilitation twice but it had not worked. “He’s a good dad when he’s sober. I’ve given him every opportunity and chance. I can’t cope with him anymore,” she said last week.

Judge Kelleher said: “I would prefer for him to get treatment rather than jail. This lady has enough on her plate. This lady cannot cope.” Last week, Judge Kelleher adjourned the case for a month to give him an opportunity to come back to court and give evidence of his efforts to get treatment for his addiction.

However, because of the allegation that there was a further breach of the safety order on Sunday night the case was brought back to court again on Tuesday.