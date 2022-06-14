Corkman threatened to kill himself and his ex-partner after stabbing Garda, court told

It was alleged that the defendant’s ex-partner had notified gardaí claiming that the accused was breaching a safety order
Corkman threatened to kill himself and his ex-partner after stabbing Garda, court told

Members of the garda armed support unit were called to arrest the man at the scene of the alleged incident, the court heard. File picture

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A man threatened to kill himself and his ex-partner at the height of an incident in the Douglas area of Cork and a member of An Garda Síochána sustained knife wounds as he struggled to disarm the man.

These were the allegations made in the course of a bail hearing at Cork District Court. Members of the garda armed support unit were called to arrest the man at the scene of the alleged incident.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused man spent the next five days in the GF ward of Cork University Hospital receiving psychiatric treatment. Sgt Gordon Crowley arrested the accused and charged him with assault causing harm to Garda MacSweeney at 6.40pm on March 24.

It was alleged that the defendant’s ex-partner had a safety order under the Domestic Violence Act and that she notified gardaí claiming that he was breaching this by putting her in fear. For reasons associated with this, the parties in this case are not identified.

Sgt Crowley said further charges were to follow. Mr Burke objected to that evidence and said the accused was only before the court on one charge – assault causing harm to the garda.

Sgt Crowley said that at one moment during the alleged incident the defendant went into the kitchen and got a knife and made certain threats while acting in a highly agitated manner.

The accused said: “I tried to self-harm because my wife had numerous affairs. The guard cut his hand when I was trying to cut myself. I did not try to cut the guard. That is what happened. I did not try to harm the guard.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said after hearing the evidence on both sides that he was refusing bail and he remanded the accused in custody for one week.

More in this section

Keith Branigan shooting Man and woman arrested over man’s gun death at caravan park
wooden judge on book on the desk Cork teenager charged with raping teenage girl nearly two years ago
Man bit security guard in Cork city pub on St Patrick's Day, court told Man bit security guard in Cork city pub on St Patrick's Day, court told
#Courts#Domestic Violence#Violence against womenPlace: Cork
<p>Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served by David Long’s solicitor, Pat Horan, at Cork District Court by video link. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Book of evidence served on man accused of hatchet attack in Cork

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices