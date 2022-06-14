Corkman threatened to kill himself and his ex-partner after stabbing Garda, court told

A man threatened to kill himself and his ex-partner at the height of an incident in the Douglas area of Cork and a member of An Garda Síochána sustained knife wounds as he struggled to disarm the man.

These were the allegations made in the course of a bail hearing at Cork District Court. Members of the garda armed support unit were called to arrest the man at the scene of the alleged incident.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused man spent the next five days in the GF ward of Cork University Hospital receiving psychiatric treatment. Sgt Gordon Crowley arrested the accused and charged him with assault causing harm to Garda MacSweeney at 6.40pm on March 24.

It was alleged that the defendant’s ex-partner had a safety order under the Domestic Violence Act and that she notified gardaí claiming that he was breaching this by putting her in fear. For reasons associated with this, the parties in this case are not identified.

Sgt Crowley said further charges were to follow. Mr Burke objected to that evidence and said the accused was only before the court on one charge – assault causing harm to the garda.

Sgt Crowley said that at one moment during the alleged incident the defendant went into the kitchen and got a knife and made certain threats while acting in a highly agitated manner.

The accused said: “I tried to self-harm because my wife had numerous affairs. The guard cut his hand when I was trying to cut myself. I did not try to cut the guard. That is what happened. I did not try to harm the guard.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said after hearing the evidence on both sides that he was refusing bail and he remanded the accused in custody for one week.