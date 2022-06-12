Waterford student broke neighbour's nose after being overlooked for horse race

A west Waterford catering student and amateur jockey, who broke a neighbour’s nose after being overlooked for a point-to-point race, has made a €5,000 donation to a local hospital as a consequence.

The payment was confirmed at Dungarvan District Court before Judge Brian O’Shea, who had indicated he would apply the Probation Act rather than impose a criminal conviction if the donation was made within two weeks.

Jerome Power, aged 21, of Powersfield House, Ballinamuck, Dungarvan, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to 51 year-old farrier Raymond Beresford, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, on April 17, 2021.

The men's families had been friends for more than 30 years, with Mr Power, a keen amateur jockey, regularly bringing horses to the Beresford yard’s to use facilities and do stable work.

The rift began on April 5, 2021 when Mr Beresford appointed a more experienced jockey than Mr Power to ride one of his horses in a point-to-point race.

Mr Power later phoned Mr Beresford to register his disappointment.

Twelve days later they met at Mr Beresford's yard. An altercation occurred, during which Mr Beresford was punched repeatedly and fell to the ground.

In a statement to investigating garda, Ian Kennefick, which was read in court, Mr Power claimed he had acted in “self defence” and Mr Beresford had been “aggressive” towards him.

Frustration over race arrangement

Judge O’Shea dismissed the claim, saying Mr Beresford had behaved reasonably while in fear of assault and Mr Power himself had initiated the assault in frustration over the race arrangement.

The judge said photographic evidence indicated the accused had inflicted “multiple punches” to Mr Beresford’s face, the side of which resembled “something like the ‘Elephant Man’, along with bloodshot eyes, bruising and a swollen cheek.

"The facts are proven in this case”, he stated.

Mr Power was accompanied to court by his father Edmund and his mother Eunice, whose catering business has served 3Arena acts such as U2 and Steely Dan.

The judge said he would look leniently on the matter if Mr Power paid €5,000 compensation to his victim, and gave him two weeks to pay.

Mr Beresford said he wanted the money donated to Dungarvan Community Hospital’s hospice unit instead, for which the judge complimented him.

When the case returned to court, solicitor for Mr Power, David Burke said the money had been paid.

Judge O’Shea then dismissed the charges under the Act.