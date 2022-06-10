Corkman charged with crashing his van through €12k of roadside survey equipment

Workmen on a traffic survey had to take cover when a van driven dangerously from the airport crashed through some of their roadside equipment causing €12,000 worth of damage.

And when gardaí blocked the road with a patrol car to bring the dangerous situation under control it is alleged that the motorist kicked open his van door with such force that it injured the hand of a member of An Garda Síochána putting her out of work for one month.

Those were among the allegations made by Sergeant Brendan Barry Murphy in the case against Christopher Cross of 26 Ballincurrig Court, South Douglas Road, Cork.

Christopher Cross was previously charged with drink-driving and dangerous driving arising out of this alleged incident. Now he has been charged with three further offences, namely, assault causing harm to Garda Ann O’Donovan, resisting arrest by Garda O’Donovan, and causing over €12,000 worth of damage to road survey equipment.

Sgt Barry Murphy cautioned the accused that he did not have to reply to the charges but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. The accused man replied: “You really went to town on me.”

The sergeant gave Judge Olann Kelleher an outline of the alleged incident. He said that on August 12, 2021, it was reported that a van was being driven erratically from Cork Airport at a time when a traffic survey was being carried out on the roadside.

It was alleged that staff who were carrying out this survey had to take evasive action but that their equipment was damaged by the erratically driven van. “It is alleged that the van was stopped at Hanly’s garden centre by a patrol car which had to pull across the road to stop it.

Sgt Barry Murphy said:

“When approached by gardaí the driver resisted.

Then he kicked the door of the van out, which hit Garda O’Donovan in her hand causing tendon damage to her finger. She was out of work for one month.

There was no objection to Christopher Cross being remanded on bail until July 21. He is to reside at his address in Ballincurrig Court, sign on at Togher garda station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and abstain from intoxicants.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid at Cork District Court.