'Easily goaded' Togher man spat in garda's face during pandemic, court told

A Togher man spat into face of a garda sergeant and also spat at other gardaí during an early hours disturbance in the area during the Covid pandemic.

Judge Marian O’Leary said the 30-year-old man’s actions were not just wrong – they were disgusting.

Inspector Anne Marie Guiney said the incidents giving rise to the charges occurred before 3am on August 17, 2020, at Togher Road, Cork, when a woman contacted gardaí to say there was a man outside her home armed with a long wooden bat.

“As gardaí approached he dropped the bat in the grass. When directed to stop he just kept walking. Gardaí went after him and he spat at all four members present. He said he had the coronavirus.

“Sergeant Brendan Barry Murphy felt the spit on his face. Wayne Delaney had to be handcuffed. He kept trying to turn around,” Insp. Guiney said.

The case was scheduled for hearing at Cork District Court but Wayne Delaney pleaded guilty to assaulting Sgt. Barry Murphy, resisting and obstructing Garda Ian Lester and engaging in threatening behaviour. Neither officer wished to prepare a victim impact statement.

Eddie Burke solicitor said: “He is now 30. He works when he can get work.

Unfortunately, he had drink taken. Guards would be well aware of a difficulty between two separate families living in the area.

"I am not sure he is 100% vulnerable but he certainly is easily goaded.”

Mr Burke said the accused was goaded by a woman before the guards arrived. The solicitor said the accused had no previous conviction for carrying a weapon or anything like that.

“He lost an uncle as a result of difficulties with this other family. It does not take much from this other family to get under his skin. From dealing with him I would say there is a certain amount of naivety,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “Spitting in someone’s face is disgusting. How would you like someone to do that to you?” Wayne Delaney replied that he would not like it and said: “I was wrong.” Judge O’Leary said it wasn’t just wrong, it was disgusting and all the more so to have done it during the Covid pandemic.

Delaney of 8 The Acre, Pouladuff Road, Togher, Cork, said to the two officers who were present in court: “I am sorry.” Judge O’Leary imposed a five-month suspended sentence on the accused for carrying the weapon, fined him €250 for assaulting Sgt Barry Murphy and took into consideration the obstruction of Garda Lester.