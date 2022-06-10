Man accused of producing knife at Cork city garage to face trial by jury

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that alleged offences carried out at a Cork city garage by a 56-year-old man armed with a knife are to be heard by judge and jury.

Garda Ken O’Brien arrested David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the DPP had decided that the case would be dealt with at Cork Circuit Criminal Court rather than at district court level.

The DPP said it would be a matter for a book of evidence or, alternatively, the accused could plead guilty at Cork District Court and be sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Michael Quinlan, solicitor, represented the accused man on free legal aid and asked for the matter to be put back so that the defence could decide if a book of evidence would be necessary.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until June 22 to allow time for a copy of the prosecution statements to be sent to the defence for this issue to be considered. There was no objection to the 56-year-old being remanded on bail until that date.

The charges against David Cronin relate to alleged offences committed at Canty’s Garage on Copley Street, Cork, on February 14 last.

The charges are of stealing a wallet, damaging a car at the garage, trespassing on the curtilage of the garage and producing a kitchen knife while allegedly carrying out these offences.