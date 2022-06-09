Man accused of murder of wife and children found dead in prison 

A man in his 30s who was due to stand trial next week accused of the murder of his wife and two children has been found dead in prison.

Sameer Syed was discovered at his cell in Midlands Prison on Thursday, and an investigation may now take place into the circumstances of his death.

The 38-year-old, with an address at Grosvenor Lodge, Rathmines in Dublin, was accused of the murder of his wife Seema Banu, aged 37, his 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and six-year-old son Faizan Syed in Rathfarnham in Dublin in October 2020.

Ms Banu lived in a house in Llewellyn Court with her two children.

Their bodies were discovered after residents in the estate became concerned when the family hadn't been seen in several days and alerted the gardaí.

Mr Syed was arrested a number of weeks later and charged with their murders on November 20, 2020.

Mr Justice Michael White, at a court hearing the following May, set a trial date for June 15, 2022 and remanded him in custody. The trial was due to last five weeks.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison, but was not in a position to provide further comment tonight.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” the spokesperson said.

“The cause of death is determined by the coroner office.”