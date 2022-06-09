Burglar poured cement into Cork house's bath after drinking bottles of Guinness, court told

A young man committing a burglary drank Guinness in a house on one visit and when he returned on another occasion to the same property he caused criminal damage by pouring cement into a bath.
Judge Olann Kelleher said: “They are very serious charges – these are private houses he is going into.” However, the judge said at Cork District Court he also had to take into consideration the real concerns for the defendant himself and said he would adjourn sentencing so that an updated probation report could be obtained on some background matters.
Ieuan Yowell of Tinnock Old School House, Ardmore, County Waterford, pleaded guilty to burgling the house twice and burgling another house once.
Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on March 30, 2021, at Ard Na Laoi, Montenotte, the defendant broke into the house and drank bottles of Guinness he found in the house.
Later on the same day he returned to this house and broke in again. “He poured cement into a bathtub of the house which caused criminal damage,” Sgt Lyons said.
After that second burglary, the accused man was found at the scene of the crime when gardaí arrived to investigate. Sgt Lyons said the defendant was standing in the hallway of the house and he was arrested there and then.
The 24-year-old carried out another burglary just over three months earlier on December 14, 2020, at Herbert Park Lawn, Gardiner’s Hill, Cork.
Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said there was initially a concern about the defendant’s capacity to deal with the charges because of psychiatric concerns.
Judge Olann Kelleher said three burglaries put an accused person at risk of a prison sentence. “But I am not going to do that in this case because of his health concerns,” the judge said.
Sentencing was adjourned for four months to allow time for an updated probation report.