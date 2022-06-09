Burglar poured cement into Cork house's bath after drinking bottles of Guinness, court told

A young man committing a burglary drank Guinness in a house on one visit and when he returned on another occasion to the same property he caused criminal damage by pouring cement into a bath.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “They are very serious charges – these are private houses he is going into.” However, the judge said at Cork District Court he also had to take into consideration the real concerns for the defendant himself and said he would adjourn sentencing so that an updated probation report could be obtained on some background matters.