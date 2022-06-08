Father of murdered Cork toddler gets suspended sentence for assaulting her killer 'in a rage'

The father of murdered infant, Santina Cawley, was given a suspended 10-month jail sentence this afternoon for assault causing harm to the woman convicted last month of murdering his daughter.

37-year-old Michael Cawley appeared before Cork District Court where Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Karen Harrington on January 26, 2021, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused got onto a bus stopped at Merchants Quay, assaulted her and pulled her to the floor of the bus where he kicked her a number of times into the chest. Michael Cawley then went to the Bridewell garda station, effectively giving himself up to gardaí and admitting that he had assaulted his ex-partner.

Judge Kelleher said: “It is a very unfortunate situation Mr Cawley found himself in but you cannot take the law into your own hands. And when he does so he has to suffer the consequences.” The judge said Michael Cawley was a man who engaged in violence, including a serious incident where he got a three-year jail term back in 2004 – when he was 19 years old – on two counts of assault causing harm.

“Having regard to all the circumstances of this assault which lasted a few seconds, I have decided in all the circumstances to impose a sentence of 10 months suspended for two years. He won’t get a second chance.”

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, referred to Karen Harrington’s victim impact statement as a “so-called victim impact statement” containing matters which had no place in such a statement.

Judge Kelleher said he took account of how the assault affected her but did not take into consideration other matters not related to the assault. The details of the extraneous matters in the victim statement were not revealed at the sentencing hearing.

The assault

Mr Buttimer referred to Mr Cawley’s belief at the time he assaulted her in January 2021 that she had killed his daughter. Last month, Karen Harrington was convicted of the murder of Santina Cawley and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mr Buttimer said that randomly Michael Cawley became aware that Karen Harrington – his ex-partner – was on a bus that was stopped at Merchants Quay at 7pm in the evening.

“He approached her in a burst or a momentary loss of composure and reason – because of the loss of his daughter and pending the trial.

In a kind of rage, he picked the person who he believed – correctly as it is now confirmed – was responsible for the death of his daughter.

“There may be some degree of understanding as to why he lost his composure.” Michael Cawley of Leeside Apartments, Bachelors Quay, Cork, was originally charged by Garda Conor Manton with assaulting Karen Harrington.

She was jailed for life on Monday, May 16, for murdering two-year-old Santina Cawley. The jury of 11 were unanimous in their guilty verdict against Karen Harrington at the Central Criminal Court. The murder trial was going into the beginning of its fourth week on what was Day 14 of the trial.

The 11 jurors – one was excused early in the case – were thanked by Mr Justice Michael McGrath for their attention to the case at the Central Criminal Court. He excused them for life from further service on any jury.

38-year-old Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, denied the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, on July 5, 2019.

She even opted to give evidence in her own defence – something she was not legally required to do – and used the opportunity to say: “I did not murder Santina Cawley.”