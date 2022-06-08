Man admits to threatening to urinate in garda's hat in Cork city

The Tipperary man also admitted to two other charges in the city on two other dates
Garda Brian Crowley said of the accused: “He was frothing at the mouth and highly intoxicated. He became very aggressive and attempted to head-butt me, saying, ‘f*** off you rookie’.”  File picture

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 05:39
Liam Heylin

A Tipperary man threatened to urinate into the hat of a Cork garda who encountered him causing a disturbance in the city and now the culprit has confessed to the offence.

Garda Jonathan Corcoran testified at Cork District Court that he encountered the defendant, Thomas Cawley, in Cork city on February 3.

“The accused was drinking from a can of cider in a doorway. He stepped out from the doorway and attempted to urinate on the street corner in full view of members of the public.

“I told him to desist and he was threatening and abusive. He said he would urinate into the garda hat.

“He walked around the corner and attempted to urinate again when several members of the public were present. He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell garda station,” Garda Corcoran said.

Thomas Cawley, 32, of no fixed address in Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Cawley admitted similar charges and obstruction of pedestrians by begging during another incident on January 14. Garda Brian Crowley said of the accused: “He was frothing at the mouth and highly intoxicated. He became very aggressive and attempted to head-butt me, saying, ‘f*** off you rookie’.” 

In a third incident on March 6, Garda Adrian Murphy arrested the same man at Cornmarket Street because he was drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned sentencing until July 5 at Cork District Court, on the application of defence solicitor, Eddie Burke. Originally from Tipperary, the defendant has been living homeless in Cork city.

