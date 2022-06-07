Canadian man charged with dangerous driving after death of father-of-three at charity event

A Canadian man has been remanded in custody after appearing before Kilkenny District Court charged with dangerous driving after the death of a father-of-three.

Ollie Heslin, 42, from Castleroe, Maganey, Co. Kildare, was taking part in a charity motorcycle run for Carlow’s Holy Angels Day Care Centre for children with special needs when a car allegedly collided with his motorbike at 4.50pm last Saturday at an area known as Blanchville, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny.

James Hardy, 35, from 172 Right Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy. Hardy is charged with driving a vehicle in a manner, including speed, dangerous to the public contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 2011 on the R712.

Two others were seriously injured when the car also collided with them. They were rushed to University Hospital Waterford where their conditions were described as stable. It is understood that the two motorcyclists suffered a number of fractures.

The scene was forensically examined by garda crash investigators for a number of hours following the collision. Officers have interviewed a large number of people following an appeal for witnesses to come forward and for drivers with dashcam footage to provide it to them.

Mr Hardy was arrested on Saturday evening and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Bail

Following lengthy legal argument and a fully contested bail application, Judge Carthy remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill Prison with consent to bail. Judge Carthy imposed bail conditions of his own €50,000 bond, a €35,000 cash lodgement and a further independent surety of €50,000.

The accused is also to provide a phone number to the court and gardaí, be contactable at all times, he is to reside at his address in Canada but inform the court and gardaí if he changes his address. Mr Hardy has also been ordered not to make any contact with any members of Mr Heslin’s family.

An application is expected to be made to the court to allow Mr Hardy to re-appear before the court via video link from Canada if the financial conditions are fulfilled. Judge Carthy ordered the accused to re-appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday next week.

Meanwhile, Mr Heslin’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday at The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levistown, Co. Kildare. His remains will be cremated at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.