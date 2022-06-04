Woman arrested for public order offence to receive medical attention in prison

Defence and prosecution both agreed that a 39-year-old woman arrested in Cork City — for an alleged public order offence — should be given medical attention in prison.

Garda Rose Jennings gave evidence of arresting Brona Cahill of Stratton Pines, Bishopstown, Cork.

Garda Rosemary Jennings charged the accused that on June 2, at Adelaide Street, Cork, she was allegedly loitering in a public place in circumstances that gave rise to concern for the safety of persons or property and that when directed to leave, she failed to do so, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Garda Jennings cautioned her after the charge and the accused made no reply.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said: “We are not seeking bail today. It is being considered but in the circumstances we are not applying.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for one week.

Ms Hallahan said to the judge: “Would you recommend to the governor that she would get whatever treatment is available in prison?"

Judge Kelleher acknowledged that the solicitor had made this observation as an officer of the court in relation to her client.

“You are saying that it is necessary,” the judge said.

Ms Hallahan replied, “Absolutely, Judge.”

Sergeant John Kelleher, for the prosecution, agreed that it should be recommended to the prison governor that the accused should get whatever medical treatment she needed.

A summary of the prosecution case is to be sent to the defence solicitor.