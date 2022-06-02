Cork man shouted at gardaí to 'F*** off and let the man go', as they tried to arrest another man

Gardaí trying to arrest a man in the Blarney area had to contend with another young man who arrived at the scene, pulling them away from the arrest by grabbing on to their stab vests.

The young man — Jimmy Leahy, of 2 Stone View, Blarney, Co Cork — shouted at them: “F*** off and let the man go.”

Inspector Jason Lynch said Garda Seán O’Dwyer and Garda Brian Ramsey were dealing with another man at the scene of an unruly incident on October 10, 2020, at Shean Lower, Blarney, and they were in the process of arresting him.

“Jimmy Leahy grabbed Garda O’Dwyer and Garda Brian Ramsey by their stab vests and pulled them away.

“Mr Leahy’s behaviour escalated. He pulled Garda O’Dwyer and Garda Ramsey to get them to stop arresting the man. He became aggressive,” Insp Lynch said.

When gardaí requested Leahy to provide his name and address, he shouted: “F*** off. I don’t have to give my name to anybody.”

Jimmy Leahy’s previous convictions included four counts of engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Marian O’Leary said she needed the defence to give her some reason not to send this defendant to jail.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said: “He is a young man — he is only 22. He was drinking heavily at this time. He is in full time employment now.”

Mr Kelleher said the defendant had received very bad news shortly before this: “He lost the plot and started drinking heavily. He was getting into situations where he was mouthing off with people, especially gardaí.”

Judge O’Leary said on the basis of the defendant’s previous convictions, he had been drinking excessively before this.

"I have not heard one word of apology to the gardaí.”

The defendant said: “I am very sorry. Deeply sorry.”

Asked about drinking, he said: “I am trying to stay away from it completely. I rarely drink now, maybe once in a blue moon.”

Judge O’Leary said: “I am certainly considering a custodial sentence but I will suspend it.”

The judge suspended a three-month sentence, suspended on condition that Leahy would not come to the attention of gardaí in the next two years. That was on the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour.

She warned the young man, “Don’t come before me again.”