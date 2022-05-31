Kerry man charged with murder of mother fit to stand trial

Kerry man charged with murder of mother fit to stand trial

Patrick Dunne at Killarney District Court in 2013. He will go on trial in October.

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 15:35
Eoin Reynolds

 A 29-year-old who has been in the Central Mental Hospital since being charged with murdering his mother nine years ago is now fit for trial, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Patrick Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, Co Kerry is charged with the murder of his mother Susan Dunne on November 27, 2013, at the family home. 

In 2014 a court found that he was not fit to be tried after hearing evidence from a consultant psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH).

Today, consultant psychiatrist Dr Anthony Kearns told Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court that he has been treating Mr Dunne since early 2016.

He said he had written a report on May 3 this year in which he stated that Mr Dunne is now fit to be tried.

Dr Kearns asked the court to remand the accused to Cloverhill Prison, and said he has already arranged for him to be transferred immediately from there back to the CMH where he should remain for ongoing treatment ahead of his trial.

Mr Justice McDermott remanded the accused until October 10 when his trial is due to begin.

More in this section

'Prolific' shoplifter jailed for stealing three bottles of vodka in Cork 'Prolific' shoplifter jailed for stealing three bottles of vodka in Cork
Drugs Illustration Cork men admit to dealing €56k worth of heroin in city
Cork man charged with assault after stabbing in city early on Sunday Cork man charged with assault after stabbing in city early on Sunday
#CourtsCrimePlace: Central Criminal CourtPlace: KerryPlace: BallingeraghPlace: LixnawPlace: Cloverhill PrisonPerson: Patrick DunnePerson: Anthony Kearns
<p>Martin Jude Wall (pictured) fled the US after claiming a probation officer in Savannah, Georgia, told him to “go and live in a tent” when he complained the state’s strict parole restrictions governing sex offenders had left him without a job or anywhere to stay. File photo: Collins Courts</p>

On-the-run sex offender hasn't been banished to 'homeless sex offenders' colony, court says

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices