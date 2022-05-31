Cork man charged with assault after stabbing in city early on Sunday

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning and treated man for stab wounds, court heard
Tommy O’Flynn, of 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, was charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí investigated a reported stabbing in Killeens on Sunday arrested a young man and charged him with assault causing harm to another young man.

Tommy O’Flynn, of 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Brian Murphy and brought before Cork District Court.

O’Flynn, who is in his early 20s, was charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The charge stated he assaulted Patrick Delaney causing him harm on May 29.

It was reported that gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning. 

The injured party, who is in his 30s, was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. 

The scene was preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Judge Patricia Cronin asked if the State was objecting to bail being granted to the accused. Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no such objection but that the prosecution required bail conditions.

Det Garda Murphy then outlined the conditions of the bail: Tommy O’Flynn is required to reside at his residence at 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, abstain from alcohol, have no contact — direct or indirect — with the alleged injured party, Patrick Delaney, or his brother John Delaney, sign daily at Mayfield Garda station between 9am and 9pm, and abide by a curfew to be home between 11pm and 5am every night.

Sgt Lyons said it would take some time before directions would be available in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions. He asked for an adjournment of the case until September 19. Judge Cronin granted that adjournment.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer was appointed to represent Tommy O’Flynn on free legal aid.

