Five arrested and almost €650k worth of drugs and cash seized in Munster raids

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 12:55
Greg Murphy

Five people have been arrested and around €650,000 worth of drugs and cash have been seized during a search operation by gardaí in Munster on Friday.

Gardaí in Co Clare stopped a vehicle on the Corbally Road shortly after 2pm and, following a search of the vehicle, seized around €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

Three men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and have been detained at Henry Street garda station. Two of these men have since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in Limerick during the evening, during which a further €406,000 worth of cocaine, €140,000 worth of heroin as well as amphetamine and diazapam tablets worth around €45,000 and €42,800 respectively.

A large sum of cash was also seized by gardaí.

Two more people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were also arrested and are being detained at Henry Street garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

