Two arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Meath

A man, aged in his 60s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the incident
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 13:04
Steven Heaney

Two men have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary at a home in Meath last week. 

The burglary took place at a home in Hill of Down, Co Meath last Monday, May 16. 

A man, aged in his 60s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The perpetrators also made off with jewellery and a sum of cash.

In a follow-up investigation, gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a residential property in the midlands late on Saturday night seizing several items.

Two men, aged 40 and 21, were then arrested.

The pair were taken to Kells Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and continue to remain in Garda custody.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

