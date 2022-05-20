Man, 20s, arrested for suspected gangland offences in money laundering probe

A car, mobile phones, financial records and various items of clothing were seized following the search of a Dublin 15 residence.
Man, 20s, arrested for suspected gangland offences in money laundering probe

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 17:39
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the search of residence as part of an investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of smishing and business email compromise (BEC) frauds.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a search at a residence in Dublin 15 today as part of Operation SKEIN. 

"During the course of the search, a car, mobile phones, financial records and various items of clothing were seized as part of the investigation," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene for suspected gangland offences, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006."

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in Dublin, and it was added that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

€400k of cannabis seized in Dublin in organised crime probe

More in this section

Ex-garda was 'physically sick' on duty at golf tournament with superior he claims bullied him  Ex-garda was 'physically sick' on duty at golf tournament with superior he claims bullied him 
Kevin Lunney abduction Sean Quinn case adjourned as businessman fails to attend 'due to short notice' of action
Dunnes worker awarded €161k for dislocating her ankle after falling off ladder Dunnes worker awarded €161k for dislocating her ankle after falling off ladder
#Gangland CrimeCrimeGardaiDublin
<p>Accused met her husband online, married him six months later and was enthralled by him, even though he is an extremely brutal man who was convicted of the manslaughter of his first wife, court heard. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Jail for woman who beat her daughter and 'let violent and dangerous man' abuse her

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 13
  • 30
  • 40
  • 45
  • 47
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices