Man, 20s, arrested for suspected gangland offences in money laundering probe

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the search of residence as part of an investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of smishing and business email compromise (BEC) frauds.
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a search at a residence in Dublin 15 today as part of Operation SKEIN.
"During the course of the search, a car, mobile phones, financial records and various items of clothing were seized as part of the investigation," a garda spokesperson said.
"A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene for suspected gangland offences, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006."
The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in Dublin, and it was added that investigations are ongoing.