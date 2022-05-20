€400k of cannabis seized in Dublin in organised crime probe

"Investigations are ongoing."
€400k of cannabis seized in Dublin in organised crime probe

Twenty kilograms of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €400,000 was detected by Revenue Officers

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 15:13
Rebecca Laffan

Twenty kilograms of cannabis worth an estimated €400,000 has been seized as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime in the west Dublin area.

Yesterday, May 19, saw a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Clondalkin Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

"During the course of this operation, a consignment of approximately 20 kilograms of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €400,000 was detected by Revenue Officers," said a garda spokesperson.

"A number of subsequent searches were carried out as a result of this seizure."

It was added that investigations are ongoing.

