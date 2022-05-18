Man found liable for Omagh bombing extradited to Lithuania

The Supreme Court ruled last week that Campbell could be extradited to Lithuania in relation to offences of smuggling, the possession of firearms and terrorism
Man found liable for Omagh bombing extradited to Lithuania
The Four Courts in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 11:02
Dominic McGrath, PA

Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing, has been extradited to Lithuania after a lengthy legal process.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that Campbell could be extradited to Lithuania in relation to offences of smuggling, the possession of firearms and terrorism.

It is understood that Campbell was arrested by gardaí on Monday, before being handed over to Lithuanian authorities at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesman said: “Liam Campbell was surrendered to the Lithuanian authorities by personnel assigned to the extradition section at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation this morning and has subsequently departed from Dublin airport.”

A five-judge Supreme Court bench last week dismissed Campbell’s appeal against his extradition, ending his bid not to be sent to Lithuania.

On December 2 2016, Mr Campbell was arrested in Upper Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth on foot of a second European arrest warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities.

The arrest warrant alleged that he organised the preparation for the smuggling of weapons in support of the “terrorist grouping” the Real IRA (RIRA) between the end of 2006 and the beginning of 2007.

The Lithuanian warrant also contained allegations of preparations to smuggle items including firearms and explosive substances, and attempting to acquire weapons, ammunition, explosives and items including detonators and timers.

Read More

10 arrested by gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland

More in this section

Cork man hacked Park Magic computer system to get free parking in city Cork man hacked Park Magic computer system to get free parking in city
Man who carried out knifepoint robbery at Cork store avoids jail Man who carried out knifepoint robbery at Cork store avoids jail
Cork man sent apology card and flowers after threatening to kill neighbours Cork man sent apology card and flowers after threatening to kill neighbours
extradition#Northern IrelandPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>A day of action was carried out by the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit on Wednesday in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Regions. File picture</p>

10 arrested by gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices