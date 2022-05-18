10 arrested by gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland

Ten men have been arrested by gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

A day of action was carried out by the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit on Wednesday in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Regions.

Gardaí said that 10 men, aged in their early 20s to 60s, were arrested and a number of residential properties have been searched. The operation was supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City Divisions.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at various stations in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Gardaí said that the operation stems from an investigation carried out by detectives in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

'Threat to all sports'

"Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport," said Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunneof the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

"It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime."

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to match-fixing to come forward.

People can make a report in confidence to the Anti- Bribery and Corruption Confidential reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 - or to their local garda station.