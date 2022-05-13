Man charged following garda and FBI investigation into cybercrime

The man will appear before Cork City District Court today
The man will appear in court today following his arrest on Thursday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 12:39

A man has been charged in relation to an investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau in an operation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He will appear before Cork City District Court today.

A women, aged 42, who was also arrested has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí and the FBI had been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online.

They included: Ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details, and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

Gardaí said on Thursday that property and assets, including crypto assets, have been seized.

"Computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content," the force said in a statement.

<p>Officers were assisted in the search of the premises by detector dog Bill.</p>

