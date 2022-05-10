Accused 'does not have a history of violence', Cork toddler's murder trial hears

In an interview with gardaí, Karen Harrington repeatedly denied murdering Santina Cawley
Accused 'does not have a history of violence', Cork toddler's murder trial hears

The lawyer for Karen Harrington (pictured) told the court: "She outlined she did not remember. She could not harm anyone, never mind a child or baby and she did not injure Santina." Photo: Dan Linehan

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 14:01
Liam Heylin

WARNING: Some readers may find this article upsetting

Karen Harrington’s legal team said today in her trial for murdering two-year-old Santina Cawley that she accepted the evidence pointed mainly to her but she did not budge from her position that she did not murder the child.

Brendan Grehan, defence senior counsel, said: “She does not have a history of violence.” Inspector Dave Callaghan agreed.

38-year-old Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, denies the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, on July 5, 2019.

Mr Grehan SC cross-examined the inspector about the strategies used by gardaí in their five interviews with Karen Harrington. In particular, he asked about the fifth interview where she was questioned about earlier information she had given – in the light of other evidence gardaí had gathered since the early interviews.

Mr Grehan said: “It seems to be the case that Karen Harrington – despite the strategies – her position did not change. And she denies that she recalled the injuries Santina suffered.” Inspector Callaghan said: “Some further information came to light (in the fifth interview) that was not given in the previous four… It does elicit new information.” 

Mr Grehan agreed: “Without a doubt. But her fundamental position did not change. She outlined she did not remember. She could not harm anyone, never mind a child or baby and she did not injure Santina.

She acknowledged the evidence was pointing mainly at her but she did not budge from her position.

A DVD of interview five was played to the jury on Tuesday catching every word spoken during the interview. The opening question from Detective Garda David Noonan was a long scene-setting statement.

Detective Garda Noonan had said: “Santina Cawley was murdered – murdered at 26 Elderwood Park – your address. We are talking about your address. A two-year-old child. Defenceless, yeah?” Karen Harrington replied: “Yeah.” 

The detective said: “In here I cannot lie to you. I can only tell you the truth. This is a large investigation with many detectives who have been getting CCTV, getting witness statements, we have had technical aspects, we have had some analysis, of the murder of Santina Cawley – a two-year-old defenceless child at your address.

“You have told us in your own words who was at that address at that time – you were there.” During the interview, the accused repeatedly denied murder.

The trial continues.

Read More

Cork toddler murder trial hears accused told gardaí 'I have no recollection' of incident

More in this section

Man and woman in 30s arrested as Cork gardaí seize €400k of suspected drugs in car search Man and woman in 30s arrested as Cork gardaí seize €400k of suspected drugs in car search
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST 'Vulnerable' Corkman stored drugs worth €83k in his shed
Drug raids Cork horticulturalist used his skills to grow cannabis at his home
#CourtsmurderPlace: CorkPerson: Santina Cawley
Accused 'does not have a history of violence', Cork toddler's murder trial hears

Woman, 24, settles case against Coombe over circumstances of her birth for €10.75m

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 7, 2022

  • 1
  • 31
  • 35
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices