Man and woman in 30s arrested as Cork gardaí seize €400k of suspected drugs in car search

Investigations are ongoing into the seizure.
Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb, estimated to be worth €400,000.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:08
Rebecca Laffan

A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested following a seizure of suspected cannabis estimated to be worth €400,000 from a car in Carrigtwohill.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit made the discovery and arrest on Monday, May 9.

"At approximately 7.30pm, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area," a garda spokesperson said. 

"Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis."

A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

"Investigations ongoing," it was added. 

