Jury finds Barbie Kardashian guilty of threatening to kill her mother

A jury has found Barbie Kardashian guilty of seven counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to her mother following her trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

The jury of six women and six men returned unanimous guilty verdicts on Monday in respect of three of the seven counts, and it returned majority verdicts in the remaining four counts, in respect of the accused’s mother.

Ms Kardashian, 20, who has legally changed her gender and name, had pleaded not guilty to all seven counts that she made threats to kill her mother at Coovagh House, Limerick, on dates in 2020.

The jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts in respect of other counts, that Ms Kardashian had threatened to kill or cause serious harm to Michael Mannix, a social care worker, at Coovagh House, Limerick, on dates between 2019 and 2020.

The jury, which retired last Friday and had been sent home for the weekend, returned their verdicts this lunchtime, after deliberation on the 11 counts for over four hours.

The four-day trial heard Ms Kardashian had been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder and that she would say shocking things to gain attention, and that she made the alleged threats while she was a resident at Coovagh House, a secure unit for children aged between 11 and 17 with serious behavioural difficulties.

Her residency at the unit had been extended beyond her 18th birthday by a High Court order, it was heard. The jury was told the accused had changed her birth name and birth cert.

Judge Tom O’Donnell, presiding, ordered a psychological assessment as well as a probation report and remanded Ms Kardashian in custody to appear before Limerick Circuit Court for sentencing in July.

