A swimming coach was arrested after allegations that a laptop recorded juveniles undressing for swimming practice.
Gardaí probing alleged sexual exploitation at swim complex take statements from girls

Swim Ireland stated that it 'contacted the statutory authorities straight away' when it was informed of the allegations. File Picture.

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 03:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Gardaí have taken statements from a number of girls in relation to an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation at a swimming complex.

A specialist garda team is investigating allegations that a laptop recorded juveniles undressing for swimming practice in a room at the premises.

Gardaí have already conducted searches and gathered laptops and other digital devices for forensic examination.

Following a detailed investigation, detectives moved to arrest a swimming coach in relation to the allegations.

He was questioned on Tuesday on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

The man was released without charge and gardaí will now begin preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether or not charges will be brought.

It is thought the girls changed in a room that is not a standard dressing room. It is understood they used the room individually to change.

Concerns were raised at the possibility that devices had recorded the girls changing.

The matter was brought to the attention of Swim Ireland, the governing body, which reported it to gardaí.

The garda investigation was carried out by the Divisional Protective Services Unit — the dedicated unit tasked with investigating alleged offences against children.

Officers identified which girls had used the room and, in a coordinated action, garda teams went to their homes to inform them and their parents about their investigation.

All of the children were offered the appropriate supports, and statements were taken.

In its statement, Garda HQ confirmed that a man was arrested on Tuesday “on suspicion of alleged offences” contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

It said he was detained at a garda station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A statement from Swim Ireland read: “Earlier this year, a matter was raised with our national children’s officer, who, in line with our procedures, contacted the statutory authorities straight away.

“The matter is now being investigated by the Gardaí, and a coach has been suspended.” 

It said that all relevant protocols are active, including informing and assisting relevant parties.

More in this section

Organisation: Swim Ireland
