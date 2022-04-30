Drugs, cash and phones seized by gardaí in operations on northside of Cork city

Cocaine and cannabis were seized in the two separate operations
Cocaine was seized by gardaí. Stock Image.

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 11:09
Ryan O’Rourke

Two men have been arrested in separate operations after Gardaí seized drugs and cash in Cork on Friday.

Cannabis worth more than €20,000 (analysis pending) and €7,000 in cash were seized at a house in the Gurranabraher area, shortly after 5pm.

The operation was conducted by members of the Serious Crime and Drugs Units based at Gurranabraher Station.

Other items seized include mobile phones and electronic scales.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Gurranabraher station. He can be held for up to seven days.

In a separate operation, which took place shortly before 8pm, cocaine worth more than €8,000 (analysis pending) and €4,000 in cash were seized, following a search of another house in the Gurranabraher area of the city.

The operation included members of the Cork Divisional Drugs and local Drugs Units.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Gurranabraher station.

All drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ NOW
