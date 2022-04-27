Man charged after €52k in cannabis plants seized in Cavan

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 09:30
Greg Murphy

A man is due in court after gardaí in Cavan seized around €52,000 worth of cannabis plants and more than €2,000 in cash from a house in the Bailieboro area.

Gardaí attached to the Cavan Monaghan drugs unit, as well as local units, conducted a search warrant as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, gardaí found that an upstairs room in the house had been converted for the purpose of cultivating cannabis plants.

A total of 65 mature plants, with an estimated value of €52,000 were seized along with €2,200 in cash.

A man in his late 50s was arrested in connection with the seizure and was later charged. He is due before Monaghan District Court later this morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

