Two arrested following €157k cocaine seizure in Ballincollig

Two men have been arrested after gardaí in Cork seized €157,500 worth of cocaine in Ballincollig on Monday evening.
Gardaí stopped a car at around 6.45pm on the Inniscarra Road and during the search seized €35,000 worth of cocaine in the vehicle.
A man in his 20s was arrested and is being detained at Gurranabraher garda station.
Following the seizure, gardaí conducted a separate search of a house in Highfield Park in the Ballincollig area where they found an additional €122,500.
A second man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to the Bridewell garda station.
All drugs seized will be sent for a full forensic examination and analysis.
The seizures were carried out as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drug strategy aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.