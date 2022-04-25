Family settle action over baby who died two days after birth

The family of a baby who died suddenly two days after his birth at Cavan General Hospital has settled a High Court action.

Baby Aodhgan Dolan, Counsel Esther Earley BL told the court, was found collapsed when he was two days old. Counsel, instructed by Caoimhe Haughey, solicitor, said it was their case the baby suffered from a metabolic genetic condition, and this was allegedly not picked up by the hospital.

The condition can lead to a drop in the level of sugar in the blood, but counsel said the opportunity to pick up on it from the defendant’s perception was limited. Liability in the case was very difficult, counsel said, and the €60,000 settlement was reached after mediation. The settlement is without an admission of liability.

Maria Dolan of Tullyvogey, Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan, had sued the HSE over the care given to her baby. It was claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately monitor the baby and to observe him carefully in the postnatal period and to identify that he was suffering from the metabolic genetic condition.

Baby Aodhgan, it was claimed, became hypoglycaemic leading to his collapse and untimely death on May 26, 2016. It was claimed there was an alleged failure to exercise an appropriate level of care, skill, competence and diligence throughout the baby’s care at the hospital.

There was, it was further claimed, an alleged failure to heed and to respond to the concerns raised by the baby’s mother in relation to Baby Aodhgan’s feeding and general wellbeing prior to his collapse and untimely death.

After an episode of vomiting it was claimed there was an alleged failure to examine and observe the baby adequately or at all.

There was, it was alleged, a failure to notice the deteriorating condition of the baby and an alleged failure to be alert to the symptoms of the metabolic genetic condition and an alleged failure to check the baby’s blood glucose adequately or regularly. All the claims were denied.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons, who said the case arose from the tragic death of the baby, approved the settlement.