Teenager accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj to be retried in October

A 16-year-old boy accused of the murder of a mother-of-two who was stabbed on her walk home from work will go on trial for a second time at the Central Criminal Court later this year.

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, is charged with the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj on January 20, 2021. Ms Tserendorj, a Mongolian national who lived in Dublin for a number of years, died at the Mater Hospital two weeks after she was stabbed on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin.