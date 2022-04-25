Trial of woman accused of murdering toddler Santina Cawley in Cork begins

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in a Cork city apartment in 2019, and died a few hours later in Cork University Hospital
Two-year-old Santina Cawley who died at Elderwood Apartments in Cork on July 2019.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 13:38
Olivia Kelleher

A woman in her late 30s has gone on trial charged with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in July 2019.

Karen Harrington, with an address at Lakelands Crescent in Mahon in Cork, was arraigned at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Monday morning. The trial is being presided over by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.

Ms Harrington (38) pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder of the toddler on July 5, 2019, at Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city. The case is expected to last up to five weeks and will involve the calling of more than 100 witnesses.

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5, 2019, and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died a few hours later.

The Prosecuting Counsel in the case is Sean Gillane SC with assistance from Junior Counsel Donal O’Sullivan. The defence is being represented by Brendan Grehan SC with Junior Counsel Paula McCarthy. 

The jury is comprised of seven men and five women. The trial will get underway this afternoon and members of the family of the deceased were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

Teenager accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj to be retried in October

