Man arrested following armed robbery in Ballincollig

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 10:38
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery in Cork last night.

At around 7.15pm, a man went into a business on Main Street in Ballincollig armed with a weapon. 

He then threatened the staff members before fleeing the scene with a number of items.

Gardaí carried out a search of the area and a man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested. The stolen property was recovered during the search.

The man was taken to Bridewell Garda station and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City Court at 10.30am on Monday.

Gardaí said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

